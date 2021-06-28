Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | Active cases below 1,500

(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time since May 18, 2020, active cases of COVID-19 are below 1,500 in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 28, 2021, there have been 3,001,257 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,967 total cases and 2,878 deaths.

159,622 have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

As for vaccinations, 63 percent of the eligible population in West Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 52 percent are now fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,833), Boone (2,176), Braxton (1,016), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,879), Calhoun (388), Clay (543), Doddridge (642), Fayette (3,551), Gilmer (884), Grant (1,311), Greenbrier (2,892), Hampshire (1,925), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,585), Harrison (6,191), Jackson (2,254), Jefferson (4,798), Kanawha (15,494), Lewis (1,285), Lincoln (1,606), Logan (3,292), Marion (4,648), Marshall (3,537), Mason (2,060), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,174), Mineral (2,977), Mingo (2,761), Monongalia (9,395), Monroe (1,221), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,311), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,326), Raleigh (7,090), Randolph (2,855), Ritchie (760), Roane (662), Summers (866), Taylor (1,280), Tucker (546), Tyler (745), Upshur (1,967), Wayne (3,180), Webster (544), Wetzel (1,390), Wirt (457), Wood (7,944), Wyoming (2,055).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted
Morgantown Pride celebrates Pride Month at Coopers Rock State Forest.
Morgantown Pride holds hiking and picnic event to celebrate Pride Month
Fundraiser for two local non-profits in Morgantown.
Generation Morgantown holds annual Mini Golf Tournament fundraiser

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 28 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 28 2021 6 AM
Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Fundraiser for two local non-profits in Morgantown.
Generation Morgantown holds annual Mini Golf Tournament fundraiser
Morgantown Pride celebrates Pride Month at Coopers Rock State Forest.
Morgantown Pride holds hiking and picnic event to celebrate Pride Month