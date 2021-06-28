Harler and Adrian gear up for Best Virginia tip-off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Basketball Tournament tips off next month, and two West Virginia natives are on the Best Virginia roster.

Former WVU players Chase Harler (2016-2020) and Nathan Adrian (2013-2017) will play in front of Mountaineer fans again in July.

Harler spent time in Lithuania in the one year since he graduated.

Adrian has played for professional teams in France and Ukraine since 2019.

