Harler and Adrian gear up for Best Virginia tip-off

Mountaineer favorites to play in West Virginia
Best Virginia
Best Virginia(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Basketball Tournament tips off next month, and two West Virginia natives are on the Best Virginia roster.

Former WVU players Chase Harler (2016-2020) and Nathan Adrian (2013-2017) will play in front of Mountaineer fans again in July.

Harler spent time in Lithuania in the one year since he graduated.

Adrian has played for professional teams in France and Ukraine since 2019.

