Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! We hope you are staying as cool as possible because we still have a few more days to get through before we see any relief. Most of the eastern part of the US is under the same type of weather pattern, keeping us hot and humid. But it’s really how that heat index shoots up during the heating of the afternoon. Dangerous heat index temperatures felt by many of us here in the lowland anywhere from 100-110F. Tuesday is expected to be an even hotter day than today with Morgantown hitting a high of 94F and a heat index temperature of 110F. I know it’s common sense, but I feel the need to reiterate how dangerous these temperatures can be if you’re outside in the sun for too long a time. Also please be kind to your pets, walk them on the grass, not on the asphalt or sidewalk, and do not keep them in any car, even if you keep the window cracked. On Wednesday we’ll see those temperatures drop a few degrees, but it will really be on Thursday that we get the break. A cold front comes through and with it a nice change of airmass. We’ll also see plenty of rain showers on Thursday, into Friday. The holiday weekend isn’t looking too bad, temperatures slightly below average and the change of afternoon showers.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny: High 92

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 90

Thursday: Scattered storms: High 76

