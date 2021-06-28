Lloyd Francis Louden, 75, of Nutter Fort, formerly of San Francisco Bay Area, CA, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 27, 2021 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Clarksburg on August 12, 1945, a son of the late Onia F. Louden, and Sylvia Virginia Prince Louden Clem and her late husband Robert Clem. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two children, Brad Louden and his wife Vanessa of Dublin, CA and Kim Pedersen and her husband Rich of San Ramon, CA and their mother, Toby Louden also of Pleasanton, CA; four grandchildren, Brayden and Noah Louden and Ashley and Shelby Pederson; one brother, Howard Louden and Janet Fahey of Nutter Fort; two sisters, Carol Marple and her husband Keith of Johnstown and Sharon Anderson of Mt. Clare; one sister-in-law, Anita Boulden and her husband Maynard of Clarksburg; one brother-in-law, Louie Delora of Hayward, CA; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Donald L. Louden; one brother-in-law, Gary W. Anderson; one sister-in-law, Debbie Delora; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Esta and Leon Bernstein. Mr. Louden was a 1963 graduate of Lost Creek High School and a United States Navy Veteran. He was a union carpenter with Local 476 of Bridgeport and a meat cutter at Ralph’s Market and Lucky’s in California, where he retired as a meat department supervisor. Lloyd was a great provider and was always fixing things. He had a great sense of humor and was the life of the party. He loved traveling and playing cards, but mostly he loved his family, especially his grandchildren who were very dear to him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor John Koerner officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

