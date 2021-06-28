Mason Williams places second at 88th West Virginia Open

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport High School’s Mason Williams shot two under par and a final score of 214 at the 88th West Virginia Open to take home second place.

Williams was three shots behind the champion and pro David Bradshaw, who claimed his 12th title Friday.

Williams is a rising senior at Georgia Southern University.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.