Advertisement

Mason Williams places second at 88th West Virginia Open

Bridgeport alumnus posts career-best finish
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport High School’s Mason Williams shot two under par and a final score of 214 at the 88th West Virginia Open to take home second place.

Williams was three shots behind the champion and pro David Bradshaw, who claimed his 12th title Friday.

Williams is a rising senior at Georgia Southern University.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Morgantown Pride celebrates Pride Month at Coopers Rock State Forest.
Morgantown Pride holds hiking and picnic event to celebrate Pride Month
Sen. Manchin said a meeting with civil rights leaders was “very informative.”
Manchin announces funding for Payment in Lieu of Taxes program

Latest News

Best Virginia
Harler and Adrian gear up for Best Virginia tip-off
Bridge Sports Complex
Bridge Sports Complex celebrates grand opening
Bridgeport baseball
Bridgeport wins seventh straight championship, first in Class AAA
North Marion baseball
North Marion falls short in Class AA championship