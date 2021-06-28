Advertisement

North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - There are currently five active delta variant COVID cases in West Virginia and four are in Monongalia County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations have not changed, allowing fully vaccinated people to go without a mask and one local expert agrees.

“I think that the majority of people who are vaccinated are immune and fine to not wear a mask,” said Pediatric Infectious Diseases Director at Ruby Memorial Hospital Dr. Kathryn Moffet. Although she thinks the vaccinated don’t have to wear masks, she does believe some people who have long term health issues should continue wearing it.

She said, “I know this is hard to understand but somebody who has immunocompromising conditions. Let’s say they have a heart transplant or they’re getting treatment for cancer or they’re on some immunosuppressants for their autoimmune disease.”

One of her concerns is the delta variant which is now active in West Virginia. The delta variant is significantly more contagious and the symptoms patients feel are worse than from the original COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Moffet says, “if you’re exposed to it, you’re going to get it.” She said the unvaccinated are among the people that need to continue wearing a mask. “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re a risk for getting covid, so I think anyone who is not vaccinated needs to continue to wear a mask. it hasn’t gone away, we have this new variant, the delta variant.”

The doctor said that most of the people in the IR these days are the unvaccinated .

West Virginia is currently at a 45.9% vaccination rate. Dr. Moffet says it wouldn’t be until we hit 90% that will ultimately stop the spread.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted
Morgantown Pride celebrates Pride Month at Coopers Rock State Forest.
Morgantown Pride holds hiking and picnic event to celebrate Pride Month
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car

Latest News

North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, June 28
Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, June 28
Wisdom to Wealth:
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast June 28, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast June 28, 2021