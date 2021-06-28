North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - There are currently five active delta variant COVID cases in West Virginia and four are in Monongalia County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations have not changed, allowing fully vaccinated people to go without a mask and one local expert agrees.

“I think that the majority of people who are vaccinated are immune and fine to not wear a mask,” said Pediatric Infectious Diseases Director at Ruby Memorial Hospital Dr. Kathryn Moffet. Although she thinks the vaccinated don’t have to wear masks, she does believe some people who have long term health issues should continue wearing it.

She said, “I know this is hard to understand but somebody who has immunocompromising conditions. Let’s say they have a heart transplant or they’re getting treatment for cancer or they’re on some immunosuppressants for their autoimmune disease.”

One of her concerns is the delta variant which is now active in West Virginia. The delta variant is significantly more contagious and the symptoms patients feel are worse than from the original COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Moffet says, “if you’re exposed to it, you’re going to get it.” She said the unvaccinated are among the people that need to continue wearing a mask. “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re a risk for getting covid, so I think anyone who is not vaccinated needs to continue to wear a mask. it hasn’t gone away, we have this new variant, the delta variant.”

The doctor said that most of the people in the IR these days are the unvaccinated .

West Virginia is currently at a 45.9% vaccination rate. Dr. Moffet says it wouldn’t be until we hit 90% that will ultimately stop the spread.

