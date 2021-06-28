Ohio Governor signs Executive Order regarding college athletes’ names, images and likenesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed an Executive Order regarding college athletes’ names, images, and likenesses.

Governor DeWine was joined by Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner, and State Senator Niraj Antani.

He signed the order Monday afternoon.

The order allows student athletes to get professional representation and sign endorsement deals without fear of being punished. They must notify their school of any deals and they’re prohibited from endorsing controlled substances or casinos.

