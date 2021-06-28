Advertisement

Preston County man allegedly attempts to solicit underage girl via computer, facing child pornography charges

Steven Seeger
Steven Seeger(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man is facing more than 300 counts of child pornography charges.

Steven Seeger is accused of asking a minor for explicit images and trying to solicit a relationship with her through the internet.

Police searched Seeger’s electronic devices and found 94 explicit images and 3 explicit videos of juvenile girls. Police also found five days worth of conversation in which Seeger tried to seduce a girl into a master-slave relationship, according to the criminal complaint.

Seeger, 42, has been charged with Distribution And Exhibiting Of Material Depicting, Solicit minor via computer, Exhibit materials minors engaged in sex explicit conduct, Persons Prohibited From Possessing Firearms, and Violation of protective order.

