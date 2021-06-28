Advertisement

Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor says authorities are investigating whether a man who killed two people in the Boston suburb of Winthrop targeted the victims because they were Black after officials found “troubling white supremacist rhetoric” in the gunman’s handwriting.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Sunday identified the shooter as 28-year-old Nathan Allen.

She said investigators uncovered writings that express “anti-Semitic and racist statements against Black individuals.”

Authorities say he shot and killed David Green and Ramona Cooper on Saturday after crashing a stolen truck into a building.

Rollins said the shooter “walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive.”

Allen was shot and killed by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Morgantown Pride celebrates Pride Month at Coopers Rock State Forest.
Morgantown Pride holds hiking and picnic event to celebrate Pride Month
Sen. Manchin said a meeting with civil rights leaders was “very informative.”
Manchin announces funding for Payment in Lieu of Taxes program

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in condo rubble
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 28 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 28 2021 6 AM
The West is bracing for extreme heat this week.
Hot week ahead: Millions under heat alerts
Two men in Australia have been fined for violating Sydney's latest round of lockdowns after...
Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest