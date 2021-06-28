Advertisement

Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – AAA says more than 43 million Americans will hit the road this Fourth of July weekend.

If you’re one of them, it might be tough to find gas.

A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages.

Several areas are already reporting gas shortages, including the Pacific Northwest and northern California.

The trade group National Tank Truck Carriers reports up to 25% of tank trucks are sitting idle across the country.

Industry insiders say there were driver shortages before the pandemic, but the lockdowns forced many drivers to retire or change jobs.

In addition to a gas shortage, prices at the pump are the highest they have been since 2014.

The national average is now $3.09 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted
Morgantown Pride celebrates Pride Month at Coopers Rock State Forest.
Morgantown Pride holds hiking and picnic event to celebrate Pride Month
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car

Latest News

Tropical Storm Danny could produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain with higher amounts in some...
Tropical Storm Danny strengthens as it nears South Carolina
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed more than 70% after Juul’s launch in 2015, leading the...
Juul to pay $40 million in North Carolina teen vaping suit settlement
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews spend 5th day atop shaky pile of collapsed concrete; death toll at 10