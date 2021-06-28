Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, June 28

John Halterman: When does the millionaire next door usually realize it’s time to come see us? Well, I gotta tell you, just because a person is a great earner and a smart business owner does not necessarily mean they are great at managing their own money. You know, here are a few examples of when people say it’s time to go see you. You know, number one, when they realize that it’s time to take income and they want to make sure that they don’t outlive their retirement. Because a lot of times people aren’t good at judging how much you should take. Number two, when it comes time for planning for incapacitation. Most people don’t have a good plan for that. And then, number three, when it comes to their estate. We all put off wanting to deal with death. And so, people think all the time, hey, I think I’m taken care of, but in reality, your estate is in disarray. And then, number four, when it comes to downside risk management, people are good in the early years when they just have to put it in and forget about it. But, the reality of it is, as you get older you have to do a lot more. And so, those are some of the reasons why middle class millionaires come to see us. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

