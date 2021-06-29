2021 Frank Loria Award Winners Announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2021 Frank Loria Award winners have been announced honoring the best high school football players in Harrison County.

Robert C. Byrd running back Jeremiah King was named the player of the year. The rising senior is the first Flying Eagle to earn the honor since 2007. King rushed for 1,718 yards on 189 carries with 24 touchdowns this season.

Former Bridgeport High School head coach John Cole won the coach of the year award. Cole led the Indians to a 7-1 record and a first round playoff win in their first season in Class AAA.

Former Bridgeport lineman and West Virginia State commit Devin Hill was named the lineman of the year and former BHS running back J.D. Love received the academic award.

Current Texas A&M head coach and Clarksburg’s own Jimbo Fisher was the featured speaker of the evening. The Frank Loria Awards were held virtually this year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.