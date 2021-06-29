Advertisement

2021 Frank Loria Award Winners Announced

Bridgeport’s Cole, Love and Hill, RCB’s King receive accolades
Jeremiah King
Jeremiah King(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2021 Frank Loria Award winners have been announced honoring the best high school football players in Harrison County.

Robert C. Byrd running back Jeremiah King was named the player of the year. The rising senior is the first Flying Eagle to earn the honor since 2007. King rushed for 1,718 yards on 189 carries with 24 touchdowns this season.

Former Bridgeport High School head coach John Cole won the coach of the year award. Cole led the Indians to a 7-1 record and a first round playoff win in their first season in Class AAA.

Former Bridgeport lineman and West Virginia State commit Devin Hill was named the lineman of the year and former BHS running back J.D. Love received the academic award.

Current Texas A&M head coach and Clarksburg’s own Jimbo Fisher was the featured speaker of the evening. The Frank Loria Awards were held virtually this year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Morgantown Pride celebrates Pride Month at Coopers Rock State Forest.
Morgantown Pride holds hiking and picnic event to celebrate Pride Month
Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted

Latest News

Bridgeport Baseball
Bridgeport Baseball Honored at Columbian Club
Mason Williams
Mason Williams places second at 88th West Virginia Open
Best Virginia
Harler and Adrian gear up for Best Virginia tip-off
Bridge Sports Complex
Bridge Sports Complex celebrates grand opening