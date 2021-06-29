Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | June 29th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Today starts off clear and sunny, but clouds will build slightly headed into the afternoon, accompanied by a chance for some afternoon scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s, but could feel like the low to mid-100s due to some humidity in the area.

Wednesday will start off nice, but clouds will build in the afternoon, and these clouds bring rain for the rest of the week. Temperatures will sit in the upper 80s, but rain begins to move in later in the afternoon and sticks around. We also have a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms throughout the entire afternoon and evening. These conditions persist through Thursday, but our temperatures drop significantly, so we’ll see a rainy and somewhat stormy day with highs in the low to mid 70s.

We start to dry out slightly on Friday, but our temperatures remain in the low 70s, so it should feel much nicer outside. Saturday looks beautiful with the exception of some afternoon thunderstorms, with drier conditions and temperatures in the mid-70s. On Sunday, it looks like we could have a chance for some sprinkles, but for the most part, it should just be a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, so if that rain can hold off a bit, it will be a gorgeous holiday.

Today: A very hot and muggy day. Stay cool! High: 94.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 70s but we stay dry and warm. Low: 71.

Wednesday: Clouds will roll in around lunch, bringing a chance for afternoon storms, still warm. High: 88.

Thursday: A big drop in temperature accompanied by some showers. High: 75.

