Barbara Ann Wright, 77, of Granby, MA, formerly of Fairmont, WV passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021, with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born on July 21, 1943, in Ohio to the late William Jerry Stewart and Gertrude Marie Nestor. She was married to Edward F. Wright until his passing in 1999 and spent much of her life as a home maker for her family. Barbara belonged to the local VFW, American Legion, and The Senior Citizens of Granby. In addition to her parents and her husband, Barbara is preceded in death by her brothers Earl and his wife Carol Stewart, Roy and his wife Louise Stewart, Bill Stewart and his ex-wife Carol Miller, and her sister Mary McCoy. She was also predeceased by her brothers-in-law John Romano, Arlos McCoy Sr., and nephews Billy Stewart, Arlos McCoy Jr., and Bradley Stewart. Barbara is survived by her brother Lennie Stewart, her sister Delores Romano, her niece Victoria LeFils, and a nephew Christopher Romano and his wife Emma, along with several other neices, nephews, cousins, friends, and great neices and nephews. The family would like to thank Interim Home Health Care, Freedom Home Supply, and Amedysis Hospice for their care and dedication to Barbara during her final days. In keeping with her wishes, Barbara will be cremated. Services may be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

