Bridgeport Baseball Honored at Columbian Club

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport baseball was honored at the Columbian Club Monday after winning it seventh straight state championship.

The Indians upset No. 1 Hurricane 10-4 Saturday in Charleston to win their first ever Class AAA state title. The victory snapped Hurricane’s 32 game winning streak.

Head Coach Robert Shields commended his team’s hard work and resiliency this season.

