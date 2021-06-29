Advertisement

City Council agrees to add on to the recently opened Bridge Sports Complex

Bridgeport City Council approves more construction at The Bridge.
Bridgeport City Council approves more construction at The Bridge.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council was already looking to expand only a few days after opening.

The city voted to make an an outdoor expansion to the complex.

Joe Shuttleworth with Bridgeport Parks and Recreation gave a presentation of what this would entail.

“You have a regulation soccer field, the grid for a football field, and the lacrosse markings on the field,” he said.

Shuttleworth added in the later stages they hope to add a baseball field as well.

Council also approved for them to continue a project that would add more tennant space in the complex. Workers at The Bridge have found they need more space.

They planned for construction on these new projects to start soon.

North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
