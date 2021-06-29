Connie Sue (Coffindaffer) Ferrell, 81, of Good Hope, went peacefully Home after a brief illness on June 27, 2021. Her family was blessed to share the last few days with her and she passed under the exceptional and compassionate care of June and Megan with WVU Medicine Hospice. She was born on June 25, 1940, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Wade H. Coffindaffer, Jr. and Wanda P. (Bush) Coffindaffer. She will be remembered by the love of her life, William Bruce “Bud” Ferrell, Jr. with whom she shared 57 wonderful years of marriage. In addition to her husband, Connie will be remembered by her four children: Stephanie Ferrell of Jane Lew, WV, William “Bill” Ferrell, III and wife, Melody, of Shinnston, WV, Russell Ferrell of Mineral Wells, WV, and Matthew Ferrell and wife, Jennifer, of Bridgeport, WV. She was affectionally known as “Monnie” to her nine grandchildren: Jack, Garrett, Amber, Taylor, Anakalea, Andrew, Austin, Adeley, and Allison; two great-grandchildren: Davis and Sloan; and future great-granddaughter, Lily. Connie will also be greatly missed by one brother, Wade H. Coffindaffer, III and wife, Linda, of Spencer, WV; one sister, Debra Oyler and husband, Stacey, of Latrobe, PA; several nieces and nephews; and numerous close friends. Her furry kids, Maggie, Mattis, and Maxx are also missing her very much. Connie was a graduate of Washington Irving High School Class of 1958, and Glenville State College. She worked at several positions after college, which included managing businesses, United Welding, and Bruce Allen, Inc. She was a devoted wife and mother and considered her “job” to be loving, protecting, and supporting their four children in their many endeavors. Connie was an exceptionally talented person and displayed her skills by continuing Heritage Crafts, such as spinning and weaving, and served as a Director of the Stonewall Jackson Jubilee for many years. As Connie loved beautiful fresh flowers, she would be pleased if you considered remembering her by sending flowers to a friend or family member to brighten their day or memorial contributions may be made to WVU Medicine Hospice and mailed to 2673 Davisson Run Road, Clarksburg, WV, 26301. In keeping with Connie’s wishes, her request for Cremation was honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory, and a funeral service will not be held. To celebrate and remember her life, an informal gathering for family and friends will be held at Fellowship Bible Church, 70 Deegan Lake Drive, Bridgeport, WV at 2 PM on Friday, July 2, 2021. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Connie Sue Ferrell. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

