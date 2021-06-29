Family speaks after Taylor County man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A 26-year-old man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds outside of Grafton.

Tyler Poston was reportedly shot and killed on Route 119, also known as Grafton Road, between Grafton and Morgantown. Tyler’s stepfather, Joe Johnson, says he found the victim’s body on Saturday morning, just eight miles from Tyler’s home.

According to Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord, Tyler’s autopsy was Tuesday morning, but they did not release any information on the findings.

The family is asking people who may have been in that area between 11 pm Friday and 7 am Saturday to check any dashboard or security cameras. “The Grafton Road is never not busy with traffic. We’re just hoping that somebody saw something or a vehicle,” said Joe.

Tyler’s dad, Danny Poston, his mom, Crystal Johnson and stepdad, Joe Johnson, told 5 News just how amazing Tyler was. Tyler had just started an apprenticeship program at Brick Layer’s Union and was also going to school in Harrisville during the week. His family says that he always had a smile on his face and never failed to make friends with everyone.

Tyler’s family set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses. You can also donate to Tyler’s family and First Community Bank in Grafton.

If you have any information regarding Tyler’s case, you are asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 265-3428.

