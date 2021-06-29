Huggins raises over $150,000 for WVU Cancer Institute at Cincinnati Homecoming events

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins has helped raise over $150,000 for the WVU Cancer Institute through his Cincinnati Homecoming events.

He hosted a 5k run/walk and dinner in Cincinnati. Huggins was the head coach at UC from 1989-2005.

At the event, he welcomed Cincinatti’s new head men’s basketball coach Wes Miller and former players Tarrice Gibson, Keith Gregor, Corie Blount, Terry Nelson and current WVU assistant coach Erik Martin.

