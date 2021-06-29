Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 29, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! This is our hottest day out of this stretch of hot weather I promise. Almost everyone in our area was into the 90′s, except for the Canaan Valley region. Heat index or feels like temperatures reached into the low triple digits later this afternoon. But the good news is, today was the worst we’ll see for a little while. Starting Wednesday night we’ll see more showers in the area that will help to bring down those temperatures, and those showers are leading to us seeing a frontal boundary move through later on Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the 70′s from Thursday till Saturday. Our heaviest bit of rain will be on Thursday into Friday morning, then after that, it will be more scattered showers into Saturday. Sunday will be a brighter, but warmer day, with Monday slightly warmer than that.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 71

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, evening storms: High 85

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and showers: High 72

Friday: Mostly cloudy and showers: High 74

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.