Lois Marie Hockenberry, age 96 of the Rosewood Genesis Health Care Center in Grafton (formerly of Newburg, WV ) passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Grafton City Hospital. She was born December 22, 1924 in Dallas, WV a daughter of the late Rev. James Franklin “Frank” and Eugenia Ruth (Parker) Hockenberry. Aunt Lois was the beloved matriarch of our family. She is survived by two brothers, Harold “Lloyd” Hockenberry (Nola deceased) of East Liverpool, OH and Marvin “Lyle” Hockenberry (Dorothy) of Gladesville, WV; also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by six brothers, James, Robert, Eugene, Frank, Marlin, and Leonard; eight sisters, Eva Richmond, Mary Black, Lucille Strosnider, Virginia Boyles, Dorcas Crawford, Martha Phillips, Ruby Reed, and Joyce Howell; and a special niece, Ann Bragg, who was raised in their home as a sister. Lois retired from Sterling Faucet with 24 years of service. She was a member of the Newburg Senior Center, the VFW Ladies Aux. #2345 in Tunnelton; and was a Senior Companion Volunteer for the Hospice Care Corporation until the age of 90. The family wishes to thank the Rosewood Staff for their excellent loving care of Lois. Go rest now, Aunt Lois. You will be forever in our hearts. At Lois’s request, she will be cremated and there will be no service at this time. Interment will be in the Olive Cemetery in Pentress. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to WV Caring at P.O. Box 760 Arthurdale, WV 26520. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.