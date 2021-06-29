Margaret Ann Starr, 83, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. She was born in Weston on April 22, 1938, a daughter of the late Charles F. Keener and Mary J. Kinney Keener. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by one brother, Bob Keener; one infant sister, Agnes Keener; one daughter, Connie Starr; and the father of her children, Lewis “Mike” Starr. Her direct and hardworking nature will be remembered by her two children: Carl F. Starr of Buckhannon, and Carolyn White and husband, Gregory, of Chesterfield, VA; companion: John Bruffey; three grandchildren: Michael Carl Starr of Philippi, and Zachary Loy and Jordan LeAnne White both of Chesterfield, VA; three brothers: Jim Keener, Chuck Keener, and Joe Keener; one sister: Mary Catherine Fallon; and several nieces and nephews. Margaret graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School. After graduating, she went on to get her nursing degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College. Margaret owned Starr Restaurant in Alum Bridge for several years then went on to work at several hospitals before retiring. She attended St. Patrick and St. Boniface Catholic Church. Margaret was very involved with Lewis County Senior Center, especially their 25 days of Christmas fundraiser. She also enjoyed volunteering at the voting polls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis County Senior Center, 171 W 2nd St., Weston, WV 26452. Margaret’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Margaret Ann Starr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

