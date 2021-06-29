Advertisement

Margaret Ann Starr

Margaret Ann Starr
Margaret Ann Starr(Margaret Ann Starr)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Margaret Ann Starr, 83, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. She was born in Weston on April 22, 1938, a daughter of the late Charles F. Keener and Mary J. Kinney Keener. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by one brother, Bob Keener; one infant sister, Agnes Keener; one daughter, Connie Starr; and the father of her children, Lewis “Mike” Starr. Her direct and hardworking nature will be remembered by her two children: Carl F. Starr of Buckhannon, and Carolyn White and husband, Gregory, of Chesterfield, VA; companion: John Bruffey; three grandchildren: Michael Carl Starr of Philippi, and Zachary Loy and Jordan LeAnne White both of Chesterfield, VA; three brothers: Jim Keener, Chuck Keener, and Joe Keener; one sister: Mary Catherine Fallon; and several nieces and nephews. Margaret graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School. After graduating, she went on to get her nursing degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College. Margaret owned Starr Restaurant in Alum Bridge for several years then went on to work at several hospitals before retiring. She attended St. Patrick and St. Boniface Catholic Church. Margaret was very involved with Lewis County Senior Center, especially their 25 days of Christmas fundraiser. She also enjoyed volunteering at the voting polls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis County Senior Center, 171 W 2nd St., Weston, WV 26452. Margaret’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Margaret Ann Starr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Steven Seeger
Preston County man allegedly attempts to solicit underage girl via computer, facing child pornography charges
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
Morgantown Pride celebrates Pride Month at Coopers Rock State Forest.
Morgantown Pride holds hiking and picnic event to celebrate Pride Month

Latest News

Connie Sue (Coffindaffer) Ferrell
Connie Sue (Coffindaffer) Ferrell
Russell Scott Tilley
Russell Scott Tilley
Lois Marie Hockenberry
Lois Marie Hockenberry
Lloyd Francis Louden
Lloyd Francis Louden