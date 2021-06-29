Advertisement

Owner of 2 WVa pharmacies fined in prescription probe

Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling from orange bottle with copy space. Hydrocodone is the generic name for a range of opiate painkillers(Moussa81 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The owner of two West Virginia pharmacies has agreed to pay $300,000 in civil penalties to settle allegations that they filled illegitimate prescriptions in violation of federal law.

Federal prosecutors said Beckley Pharmacy’s two locations and Bee Well Pharmacy in South Charleston filled prescriptions that were not for a legitimate medical purpose from 2015 to 2020. .

Under the settlement announced Monday, Bee Well Pharmacy will be unable to fill prescriptions for controlled substances after agreeing to surrender its Drug Enforcement Administration registration. The Beckley locations will retain their registrations but must adhere to more stringent regulatory and reporting obligations, prosecutors said.

“Pharmacies must keep accurate records and maintain strong controls when handling controlled substances,” acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said in a statement. “Those that fail to do so open the door to the potential diversion of drugs, the illegal distribution, and abuse of these drugs.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Steven Seeger
Preston County man allegedly attempts to solicit underage girl via computer, facing child pornography charges
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
Morgantown Pride celebrates Pride Month at Coopers Rock State Forest.
Morgantown Pride holds hiking and picnic event to celebrate Pride Month

Latest News

A judge has granted the ACLU of West Virginia’s request for a temporary restraining order...
Judge delays start of new law involving needle exchange programs
Bridgeport City Council approves more construction at The Bridge.
City Council agrees to add on to the recently opened Bridge Sports Complex
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks