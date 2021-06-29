Russell Scott Tilley, 58, of Fairmont, went to rest with his Heavenly Father on Friday, June 25, 2021. He was born September 10, 1962, to the late Joseph Amos and Roberta Lee (Wicker) Tilley in Santa Cruz California, and grew up in Hazel Park, Michigan. Russell loved life. He had a great love and loyalty to his family, friends, and his wife. He loved the outdoors and being by water. He was an avid frisbee player. He took pride in his home, his gardening, and loved watching the birds gather at his feeder. Russ was a funny, hilarious, loving person and will be remembered as such and forever cherished by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his brother, Kirk Tilley. He is survived by his loving wife Kimberly, his daughter Stephanie Marsh, two step-children Marshall Lowry and his wife Whitney and LeAnna Lowry. He is also survived by six brothers and two sisters, all of Michigan, two grandchildren, six step-grandchildren Mia Lowry, Morgan Lowry, Jacklyn Lowry, Abby Masters, Luke Masters, and Ryker Fetty, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV 26554, on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A funeral service will follow the visitation on Thursday with Pastor Josh Morgan officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

