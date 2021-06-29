Advertisement

Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.(Walmart via CNN Newsource)

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Steven Seeger
Preston County man allegedly attempts to solicit underage girl via computer, facing child pornography charges
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
North-central W.Va. expert: Majority of vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks
Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
Owner of 2 WVa pharmacies fined in prescription probe

Latest News

In this May 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump,...
In Georgia, Herschel Walker puts GOP in a holding pattern
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave
safds
Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, Shannon Keeler poses for a portrait in the United...
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Republicans won’t say if they’ll support Jan. 6 probe