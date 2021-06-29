West Virginia Governor presents grants to eight schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice presented grants to eight schools Tuesday morning.

Governor Justice was joined by officials including with the West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, West Virginia Curator of the Arts Randall Reid-Smith, and others from the Save the Music Foundation.

The Save the Music program currently operates in 112 West Virginia middle schools. Governor Justice said it’s the only statewide Save the Music program in the country. It’s in more schools in West Virginia than in any other state. The program is in all 55 counties.

A $40,000 grant was awarded to eight schools Tuesday. This grant is for free instruments, free instructional materials, 36 free music stands and a stand holder for each school, and free clinics for band directors.

The 2022 grant recipients include:

Huntington East Middle School in Cabell County

Hannan Junior/Senior High School in Mason County

Lenore Pk-8 in Mingo County

Buffalo Middle School in Wayne County

Kasson Elementary/Middle School in Barbour County

Meadow Bridge Pk-6 in Fayette County

Pike View Middle School in Mercer County

Herndon Consolidated Elementary/Middle School in Wyoming County

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.