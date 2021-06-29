Advertisement

WVU inks King to 2021-2022 recruiting class

6-foot-7 forward recently decommitted from New Mexico
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball has signed Jamel King to its 2021-2022 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-7 forward recently decommitted from New Mexico. At Paul Bryant High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., King averaged 23 points and six rebounds per game in his senior season.

He then attended Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he averaged 16.0 points per contest.

