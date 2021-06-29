WVU inks King to 2021-2022 recruiting class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball has signed Jamel King to its 2021-2022 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-7 forward recently decommitted from New Mexico. At Paul Bryant High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., King averaged 23 points and six rebounds per game in his senior season.

He then attended Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he averaged 16.0 points per contest.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.