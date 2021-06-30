Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | June 30th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today starts off clear and sunny, but clouds will build headed into the afternoon, accompanied by an increasing chance of rain and storms between lunch and dinner. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, but could feel slightly warmer due to some humidity in the area. We anticipate scattered rain for the afternoon and evening, and the rain and clouds are here to stay.

These conditions persist through Thursday, but our temperatures drop significantly, so we’ll see a rainy and somewhat stormy day with highs in the low to mid 70s. We start to dry out slightly on Friday, but our temperatures remain in the low 70s, so it should feel much nicer outside. Saturday looks beautiful with the exception of some afternoon thunderstorms, with drier conditions and temperatures in the mid-70s.

On Sunday, it looks like we could have a chance for some sprinkles and storms in the afternoon, but for the most part, it should just be a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, so if that rain can hold off a bit, it will be a gorgeous holiday. By next Monday, we will be back in the low-80s, with dry conditions throughout the day.

Today: We begin to cool down as clouds and rain make their way in. High: 87.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 60s but we stay mostly dry. Low: 68.

Thursday: A big drop in temperature accompanied by some showers and storms through the day. High: 73.

Friday: We stay cool and see a much drier day. High: 75.

