Clarksburg man convicted after clubbing man to death with baseball bat

Jeremy Hood
Jeremy Hood(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been convicted of clubbing a man to death with a baseball bat in 2017.

The jury came back with a guilty verdict for involuntary manslaughter around noon Wednesday against 36-year-old Jeremy Earl Hood. Hood had been indicted on a felony voluntary manslaughter count.

Sentencing is set for august and Hood could face up to one year in jail.

