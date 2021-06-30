Clarksburg man convicted after clubbing man to death with baseball bat

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been convicted of clubbing a man to death with a baseball bat in 2017.

The jury came back with a guilty verdict for involuntary manslaughter around noon Wednesday against 36-year-old Jeremy Earl Hood. Hood had been indicted on a felony voluntary manslaughter count.

Sentencing is set for august and Hood could face up to one year in jail.

