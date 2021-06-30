Mr. David Wayne Jaumot, 62 years of age passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Windsor Reflections at Lakewood Ranch, Florida. He was born February 27, 1959 the son of Eugene and Ruth Crall Jaumot of Bridgeport, WV.

He is also survived by his wife Janice Lopez Jaumot and they had celebrated thirty-four years of marriage; two sons Stephen Jaumot and his wife Marissa of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Jonathan Jaumot of Clarksburg, WV; his loving granddaughter Brooklyn Jaumot; two brothers Bryan Jaumot and his wife Leslie of Clarksburg, WV and Kevin Jaumot of Middletown, DE and many nieces and nephews.

Dave graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1977. He furthered his education by learning heating and air conditioning. He owned and operated Jaumot Heating and Air for several years. He later was employed and worked for thirty-five years as a bus driver for the Harrison County Board of Education. His bus route served the students of South Harrison.

He enjoyed “tinkering” with machinery and found his peaceful places at Stonewall fishing or riding his motorcycle. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Friday from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Chad Hutson presiding. The interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfunealhomes.com. The Jaumot family has entrusted the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

