Former WVU forward Culver working out for NBA teams

Showcased skills for Warriors Tuesday
Derek Culver
Derek Culver(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU forward Derek Culver has been expanding his game during the NBA Draft process.

In late April, Culver announced he would forgo his senior year at West Virginia, sign with an agent and declare for the NBA Draft. On Tuesday, he worked out for the Golden State Warriors and addressed the media.

He has also showcased his skills in front of the Knicks, Cavaliers and Timberwolves. Culver was an All-Big 12 First Team selection last year averaging 15 points per game and a conference-best 10 rebounds per contest.

