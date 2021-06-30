Advertisement

Gov. Justice delivers custom-outfitted truck to vaccination sweepstakes winner

Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.
Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the latest winners of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes was given her prize from Gov. Jim Justice himself.

Gov. Justice handed over the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck to Tracy Brownell, of Frankford.

Brownell was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that she was was among the lucky West Virginians whose names had been drawn as big winners in the second prize drawing of the sweepstakes.

Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.
Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.(Gov. Justice Office)

In addition to this truck giveaway, 47 more West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners.

Prizes of the vaccination sweepstakes include two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Vaccinated West Virginians have five more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks after Taylor County man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside Grafton
Taylor County man’s shooting death ruled as homicide, shot six times
Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
WV ON BAN LIST
California adds West Virginia to ban list for state-funded travel
Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
Owner of 2 WVa pharmacies fined in prescription probe
Steven Seeger
Preston County man allegedly attempts to solicit underage girl via computer, facing child pornography charges

Latest News

Health Divide v2
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Incentivizing rural care
Health Divide
Health Divide
United Way
United Way Wednesday- Get to know United Way of Gilmer, Lewis, and Upshur counties
West Virginia Veterans were looking for Senator Joe Manchin’s help in passing the “For the...
West Virginia Veterans for Democracy Coalition look for Senator Manchin’s help