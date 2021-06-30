Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 30, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! Another warm and humid day out there, but the big difference from yesterday is the stormy weather expected. Showers and thunderstorms have been developing across the region since the afternoon and will continue till early evening. Some of these thunderstorms could produce some very gusty winds as well and heavy downpours. But this won’t the end of the wet weather. Thursday will be a pretty stormy day too with plenty of showers and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service has already issued Flash Flood Watches across our entire area from Thursday morning until Friday morning. Accumulations of 2-3″ could be expected with some areas seeing higher amounts. Temperatures will also be lower on Thursday. We’ll be back down into the 70′s as a high, and that trend will continue through at least Saturday. As we start the holiday weekend, expect clouds and showers and mid 70′s for Saturday. Warmer and sunnier for Sunday and Monday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low: 68

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms: High 73

Friday: Morning showers then partly cloudy: High 75

Saturday: Partly cloudy then possible evening showers: High 75

