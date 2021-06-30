Law Enforcement headquarters underway in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement headquarters is coming along in downtown Clarksburg.

Sheriff Robert Matheny gave us a tour today.

He said he hopes to have at least some of his law enforcement division staff moved into the building within the next couple of months.

To keep costs low, community service crews from Harrison County Community Corrections have completed a good amount of work to date.

“The community service division, to use their time here in this building, they’ve done a tremendous amount of work they’ve probably saved taxpayers of harrison county over $200,000 in labor at this point,” said Matheny.

In the meantime, officers will continue to work out of the public safety building in Nutter Fort.

The county intends to use it for storage when the sheriff’s office moves out.

