Advertisement

Law Enforcement headquarters underway in Clarksburg

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement headquarters is coming along in downtown Clarksburg.

Sheriff Robert Matheny gave us a tour today.

He said he hopes to have at least some of his law enforcement division staff moved into the building within the next couple of months.

To keep costs low, community service crews from Harrison County Community Corrections have completed a good amount of work to date.

“The community service division, to use their time here in this building, they’ve done a tremendous amount of work they’ve probably saved taxpayers of harrison county over $200,000 in labor at this point,” said Matheny.

In the meantime, officers will continue to work out of the public safety building in Nutter Fort.

The county intends to use it for storage when the sheriff’s office moves out.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Steven Seeger
Preston County man allegedly attempts to solicit underage girl via computer, facing child pornography charges
Family speaks after Taylor County man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside Grafton
Family speaks after Taylor County man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside Grafton
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
Owner of 2 WVa pharmacies fined in prescription probe

Latest News

WV ON BAN LIST
California adds West Virginia to ban list for state-funded travel
Tasty Tuesday: Cody’s
Tasty Tuesday: Cody’s
Tasty Tuesday: Cody’s
Tasty Tuesday
Expert says some gas stations may be low on fuel ahead of July 4th
Expert says some gas stations may be low on fuel ahead of July 4th