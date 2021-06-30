Maine Linebacker Stevens Transferring to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Maine grad transfer linebacker Deshawn Stevens has announced he is transferring to WVU.

Stevens has two years of eligibility remaining after playing three seasons for the Black Bears. This year, he was drafted sixth overall by the Ottawa Redblacks.

In 2018, he was named a FCS All-American after totaling 120 tackles, 17 for loss and nine sacks.

