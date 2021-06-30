Advertisement

Maine Linebacker Stevens Transferring to WVU

Was selected sixth overall in this year’s Canadian Football League Draft
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Maine grad transfer linebacker Deshawn Stevens has announced he is transferring to WVU.

Stevens has two years of eligibility remaining after playing three seasons for the Black Bears. This year, he was drafted sixth overall by the Ottawa Redblacks.

In 2018, he was named a FCS All-American after totaling 120 tackles, 17 for loss and nine sacks.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Steven Seeger
Preston County man allegedly attempts to solicit underage girl via computer, facing child pornography charges
Family speaks after Taylor County man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside Grafton
Family speaks after Taylor County man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside Grafton
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
Owner of 2 WVa pharmacies fined in prescription probe

Latest News

WVU men's basketball
WVU men’s basketball eager to mix in Division I transfers
Class A All-State
Class A All-State Softball and Baseball Teams Released
Brett Rector
Rector formally introduced as new Salem men’s basketball head coach
Bob Huggins
Huggins raises over $150,000 for WVU Cancer Institute at Cincinnati Homecoming events