Man arrested for drunk driving accident that killed a WVU student in 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The man police say is responsible for the death of a WVU student has been arrested.

U.S. Marshals arrested 27-year-old Aaron Sims in Philadelphia on Monday in connection to the death of WVU student Chloe Robertson in January 2020. Robertson and her friend were riding in an Uber when police say Sims slammed into the back of the car at a high rate of speed. The crash killed Chloe instantly, she was only 21-years-old.

Sims was arraigned on 15 charges, including drunk driving homicide and involuntary manslaughter. Bail was set at $2.2 million.

“For me I’m not only grieving the past because she’s the keeper of memories that I had, I am grieving the future,” says Chloe’s sister Lauren.

About 11 months after the accident, Lauren had her wedding, missing her sister who was supposed to be her maid of honor. Lauren says, “when things like this happen it just makes you feel very lonely.”

The family found a speech that Chloe had written for the event and asked another member of the wedding party to read it. “Her best friend, she actually wrote her maid of honor speech prior to her passing so it was complete, and it was read at my wedding by her best friend who she’s grown up with,” Lauren continued.

Lauren was in her last semester at law school when the crash happened. Chloe was Lauren’s biggest fan through becoming a lawyer. Lauren says, “I just hope that honestly the justice system doesn’t fail us because it does time and time again and that’s somebody that practices law.”

Lauren says that her and her family are the ones that were given a life sentence. Chloe’s family says they’re relieved that the suspected driver is in custody.

