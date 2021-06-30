Morgantown man behind bars following alleged week-long crime spree

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been arrested after an alleged week-long crime spree involving kidnapping, burglary, stolen property, and drug possession.

On June 22, Shelton Keith Coates allegedly showed up at a victim’s house on Montrose Avenue, stated that the victim was coming with him, and forcibly escorted her by her neck to his car parked in the roadway. The victim stated that Coates was trying to put her in the car when she noticed rope laying on the back seat, so she would not get in. Coates then allegedly bent the victim over the car’s hood and spanked her.

Witnesses intervened and got into a verbal argument with Coates, according to the criminal complaint. Coates then allegedly displayed a knife and stated that he had a gun as he was walking away. Multiple witnesses watched Coates get into the driver’s seat of a reported stolen vehicle and drive away, officials say.

On June 23, police responded to the same residence on Montrose Avenue for a reported male holding people hostage. According to the criminal complaint, Coates entered the home, possibly through an unlocked window, pulled the blanket off a woman sleeping on the couch and attempted to leave with her. When police arrived at the scene, they say the stolen vehicle that witnesses allegedly saw Coates drive away in the day prior was parked outside with the engine still running. Coates allegedly fled the scene when he saw police, the complaint states.

On June 28, Officers with the Morgantown Police Department say they found Coates on High Street in Morgantown and took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Coates was wanted for several felony warrants from the incidents stated above on June 22 and June 23, including attempted kidnapping, burglary, and receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle.

While at the station, officers say they found a bag of Xanax bars and a bag of unknown brown powder in Coates’ pockets.

Coates, 37, has been charged with kidnapping, burglary, receive/transfer stolen property, and possession with intent. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $300,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.