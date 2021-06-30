Advertisement

Morgantown man behind bars following alleged week-long crime spree

Shelton Keith Coates
Shelton Keith Coates(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been arrested after an alleged week-long crime spree involving kidnapping, burglary, stolen property, and drug possession.

On June 22, Shelton Keith Coates allegedly showed up at a victim’s house on Montrose Avenue, stated that the victim was coming with him, and forcibly escorted her by her neck to his car parked in the roadway. The victim stated that Coates was trying to put her in the car when she noticed rope laying on the back seat, so she would not get in. Coates then allegedly bent the victim over the car’s hood and spanked her.

Witnesses intervened and got into a verbal argument with Coates, according to the criminal complaint. Coates then allegedly displayed a knife and stated that he had a gun as he was walking away. Multiple witnesses watched Coates get into the driver’s seat of a reported stolen vehicle and drive away, officials say.

On June 23, police responded to the same residence on Montrose Avenue for a reported male holding people hostage. According to the criminal complaint, Coates entered the home, possibly through an unlocked window, pulled the blanket off a woman sleeping on the couch and attempted to leave with her. When police arrived at the scene, they say the stolen vehicle that witnesses allegedly saw Coates drive away in the day prior was parked outside with the engine still running. Coates allegedly fled the scene when he saw police, the complaint states.

On June 28, Officers with the Morgantown Police Department say they found Coates on High Street in Morgantown and took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Coates was wanted for several felony warrants from the incidents stated above on June 22 and June 23, including attempted kidnapping, burglary, and receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle.

While at the station, officers say they found a bag of Xanax bars and a bag of unknown brown powder in Coates’ pockets.

Coates, 37, has been charged with kidnapping, burglary, receive/transfer stolen property, and possession with intent. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $300,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks after Taylor County man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside Grafton
Taylor County man’s shooting death ruled as homicide, shot six times
Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
Owner of 2 WVa pharmacies fined in prescription probe
WV ON BAN LIST
California adds West Virginia to ban list for state-funded travel
Steven Seeger
Preston County man allegedly attempts to solicit underage girl via computer, facing child pornography charges

Latest News

WVa lawmakers form group to identify ways to fight hunger
WVa lawmakers form group to identify ways to fight hunger
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (AP)
W.Va. Gov. noncommittal on compensation for college athletes
Health Divide v2
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Incentivizing rural care
Health Divide
Health Divide