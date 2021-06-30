Advertisement

Morgantown woman wins Diana Award for her work with Shining S.C.A.R.S.

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Krystian Leonard was selected as a Diana Award winner for her work with her non-profit, Shining S.C.A.R.S..

“It was very exciting and I still get butterflies thinking about it. Just seeing the different videos of people around the world congratulating us, one of them being the Duke, was quite impressive,” she told.

The Diana Award was established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. The award was the most prestigious award given to young people that excel in social action or humanitarian work.

Winners were nominated by someone they know professionally.

Leonard started Shining S.C.A.R.S. when she was 15 in hopes of helping others with a similar scar experience.

“I grew up with many different scars. I was constantly bullied. I did not feel good about myself. I couldn’t look at myself and feel confident in who I was for many years. That started at the age of four,” Leonard said.

In addition to Leonard’s non-profit, she wrote a children’s book with the same name. The book had traveled to over 30 countries and sold over 7,000 copies.

Leonard hoped to sell 9,000 copies of her book by the end of the year. She also hoped to get her book translated so more people could enjoy it.

