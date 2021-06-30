Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Grizzly

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Grizzly is a big ‘ol Teddy Bear! He is a 4-year-old, deep chested, 70 pound Golden Retriever mix. He has long orange-brown hair with undercoat and he smells like grape bubblegum!

Among all his deep orange toenails, there is one single white toenail where the angels kissed him. Grizzly LOVES tennis balls, short walks and every place you rub or scratch on his body sends his foot kicking and groans of happiness. He is easy going and relaxed. Likes to chew non rawhide grain free bones. Loves a big cushy blanket to lay on. Will sleep in crate/kennel willingly, prefers to have a ripped open tennis ball to chew on inside kennel. Loves short distance fetch and will throw the ball for himself to fetch if his humans are busy!

We believe he’ll need grain free diet the rest of his life, no perfumes on blankets and rigorous flea control- like every 3 weeks without lapsing! Coconut oil rubbed into fur a couple times a month helps tame the itchiness. ***He does not like his paws touched!*** He lived with a smaller (25lb) female dog, uncertain if cat friendly. I think he would enjoy older kids, like 8 or 9 and over.

Grizzly has been neutered, heart worm Lyme tested, flea treated, dewormed and micro chipped.

If you would like to give Grizzly his forever you can find our application at: https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application. His adoption fee is $150 he is being fostered in Fairmont, WV.

