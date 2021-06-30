Rector formally introduced as new Salem men’s basketball head coach

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem University formally introduced Brett Rector as its new men’s basketball head coach.

Rector was selected as the top choice among over 100 applications. Last year, he served as the head assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the University of Charleston men’s basketball team. The previous season he was the head coach of Parkersburg South boys basketball.

The Ravenswood, W.Va. native takes over for Robert Ford who was at the helm of the Tigers for the past two seasons.

