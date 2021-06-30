Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is reportedly set to present legal documents requesting to end her 13-year-old conservatorship.

Two sources said the singer has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition. It could come at any time.

Experts said her situation is unusual because many attorneys consider it unethical to ignore a client’s wishes in such a case.

But Spears didn’t choose her attorney, and it’s up to the judge whether to remove him.

News of the potential filing comes after Spears spoke out at an emotional court hearing last week.

She called the conservatorship “abusive” and said she wants her life back.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks after Taylor County man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside Grafton
Family speaks after Taylor County man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside Grafton
Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
WV ON BAN LIST
California adds West Virginia to ban list for state-funded travel
Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
Owner of 2 WVa pharmacies fined in prescription probe
Steven Seeger
Preston County man allegedly attempts to solicit underage girl via computer, facing child pornography charges

Latest News

Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
Flight delays, cancellations complicate summer travel
United Way
United Way Wednesday- Get to know United Way of Gilmer, Lewis, and Upshur counties
Former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith talks with a COVID-19 vaccine...
Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations
The Tennant Fire is raging in the Klamath National Forest in California on Tuesday. Fire crews...
As wildfires rage, Biden will raise federal firefighter pay