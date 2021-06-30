Advertisement

Barbour County Sheriff finds methamphetamines and firearms during routine traffic stop

Joseph Dadisman
Joseph Dadisman(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after the Sheriff’s Department allegedly found methamphetamines and firearms during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Barbour County Sheriff Brett Carpenter conducted a routine traffic stop on Joseph Dadisman for a minor infraction at Rich’s gas station in Philippi, according to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

The search of the vehicle resulted in 1.124 pounds of methamphetamines along with a firearm, the post read. A search of Dadisman’s home in Union resulted in 2 kilos of methamphetamines, 10 grams of separated methamphetamines and 14 firearms.

Barbour County Sheriff's Department
Barbour County Sheriff's Department(Barbour County Sheriff's Department)

The drugs have a street value of $270,000, officials say.

Dadisman has been charged with possession with intent. He is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bail.

