Barbour County Sheriff finds methamphetamines and firearms during routine traffic stop

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after the Sheriff’s Department allegedly found methamphetamines and firearms during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Barbour County Sheriff Brett Carpenter conducted a routine traffic stop on Joseph Dadisman for a minor infraction at Rich’s gas station in Philippi, according to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

The search of the vehicle resulted in 1.124 pounds of methamphetamines along with a firearm, the post read. A search of Dadisman’s home in Union resulted in 2 kilos of methamphetamines, 10 grams of separated methamphetamines and 14 firearms.

Barbour County Sheriff's Department (Barbour County Sheriff's Department)

The drugs have a street value of $270,000, officials say.

Dadisman has been charged with possession with intent. He is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bail.

