United Way Wednesday- Get to know United Way of Gilmer, Lewis, and Upshur counties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way of Gilmer, Lewis, and Upshur counties is hard at work, helping to foster a supportive, connected environment in the community. From outdoor trails to housing assistance, the organization works around the clock to provide opportunities that help the area thrive.

“We raise money for 18 local nonprofit agencies, we partner with organizations such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. That provides a child a free book for the first five years of their life every month,” says Executive Director Beckie Sias.

They are also working to install a Born Learning Trail in each of the three counties. “The trail is designed to boost children’s language, literacy, social and emotional skills and encourage families to get out and get active,” Sias says.

Additionally, United Way is partnered with 211, which connects people with services and benefits that they need, like housing and rental assistance, food, healthcare, substance abuse programs, and much more. You can get ahold of 211 by dialing 211 on the phone, going online to westvirginia211.org, or texting your zip code to 898211 to get more information.

Sias also spoke about fundraising in the organization. “A big part of how we raise funds for United Way is through fundraising. On July 17th, a local archery group is having an archery shoot fundraiser here in Lewis County, with all the proceeds going to the United Way. We’re very excited about this- it’s the first time that we’ve had people in our community want to come forward and put on a fundraiser for us so we’re excited about that,” Sias explains.

If you want to get involved, you can go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/United-Way-of-Gilmer-Lewis-Upshur-1518639378389723. Sias spoke to these involvement efforts. “Most of our events aren’t going to start until our campaign starts in September. But, we’re always looking for board members and volunteers and being part of the United Way is a great way to find joy in giving back to your community.

For more information, you can email unitedwayofglu@gmail.com. You can also go to their website at https://www.lcunitedway.net/, or call 304-406-2645.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.