West Virginia regulators to hold hearing on proposed gas company sale

The West Virginia Public Service Commission will conduct the hearing to take public comments on July 20 in Charleston.(Mountaineer gas)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A public hearing is set in West Virginia on a company’s proposed purchase of Mountaineer Gas Co. Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based UGI Corp. announced plans in December to buy Mountaineer Gas owner Mountaintop Energy Holdings for $540 million.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission will conduct the hearing to take public comments on July 20 in Charleston.

Mountaineer Gas is the state’s largest natural gas distributor with more than 220,000 customers and 450 employees.

