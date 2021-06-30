West Virginia Veterans for Democracy Coalition look for Senator Manchin’s help

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Veterans were looking for Senator Joe Manchin’s help in passing the “For the People Act.”

50 veterans met in Parkersburg for the first West Virginia Veterans for Democracy Coalition event.

The group’s mission was to focus on voting rights and encourage people to vote for politicians that would help with veteran issues.

Different speakers shared what they liked about the act.

“In addition, it will improve the election security by requiring paper back up ballots in all states. thus ensuring that all votes count,” Rodney Wilson said.

The group planned to continue sharing their message in hopes of getting through to Manchin.

