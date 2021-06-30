Advertisement

West Virginia Veterans for Democracy Coalition look for Senator Manchin’s help

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Veterans were looking for Senator Joe Manchin’s help in passing the “For the People Act.”

50 veterans met in Parkersburg for the first West Virginia Veterans for Democracy Coalition event.

The group’s mission was to focus on voting rights and encourage people to vote for politicians that would help with veteran issues.

Different speakers shared what they liked about the act.

“In addition, it will improve the election security by requiring paper back up ballots in all states. thus ensuring that all votes count,” Rodney Wilson said.

The group planned to continue sharing their message in hopes of getting through to Manchin.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Steven Seeger
Preston County man allegedly attempts to solicit underage girl via computer, facing child pornography charges
Family speaks after Taylor County man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside Grafton
Family speaks after Taylor County man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside Grafton
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
Owner of 2 WVa pharmacies fined in prescription probe

Latest News

Morgantown woman wins prestigious award.
Morgantown woman wins Diana Award for her work with Shining S.C.A.RS.
HQ
Law Enforcement headquarters underway in Clarksburg
WV ON BAN LIST
California adds West Virginia to ban list for state-funded travel
Tasty Tuesday: Cody’s
Tasty Tuesday: Cody’s