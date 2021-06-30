Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. noncommittal on compensation for college athletes

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (AP)
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (AP)(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday that he hadn’t made up his mind on whether college athletes in the state should be able to earn money off their name, image and likeness.

Ohio became the 18th state on Monday to prevent universities or college athletic conferences from punishing athletes if they are compensated based on their sports performance. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order.

Justice, a high school basketball coach, said there are “pros and cons” on both sides of the debate.

“I’d have to look at it a lot,” the Republican governor said at a regularly scheduled news conference. “I think it would take our legislature to make a decision.”

The NCAA is lurching toward a temporary, patchwork solution in addressing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes, a hyperlocal approach to allow everyone to earn money off their fame starting July 1 without uniform national rules.

The latest strategy to provide clarity to a dramatic change in NCAA policy came after the Supreme Court on June 21 handed down a ruling that left the association exposed to future legal attacks.

In Ohio, DeWine signed his order after schools lobbied for the change in order to remain competitive for recruiting student athletes.

Justice said Tuesday: “Today, this has gotten so commercialized that to be perfectly honest, our schools are profiting from their hard work and everything in many ways.”

On the flip side, he said, student athletes are also “profiting off the benefits of all the greatness that a full scholarship or an education” gives them.

Meanwhile, California added five more states, including West Virginia, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

Justice in April signed into law a ban on transgender women and girls from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity. The U.S. Department of Justice challenged the ban in statements of interest it filed in lawsuits seeking to overturn the law.

“Well, I surely to goodness don’t think it’s going to affect West Virginia’s economy,” Justice said in response to California. “And I hate that the state of California maybe just came out and did that.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family speaks after Taylor County man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside Grafton
Taylor County man’s shooting death ruled as homicide, shot six times
Tyler Poston
26-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside Grafton
Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
Owner of 2 WVa pharmacies fined in prescription probe
WV ON BAN LIST
California adds West Virginia to ban list for state-funded travel
Steven Seeger
Preston County man allegedly attempts to solicit underage girl via computer, facing child pornography charges

Latest News

WVa lawmakers form group to identify ways to fight hunger
WVa lawmakers form group to identify ways to fight hunger
Shelton Keith Coates
Morgantown man behind bars following alleged week-long crime spree
Health Divide v2
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Incentivizing rural care
Health Divide
Health Divide