WVU men’s basketball eager to mix in Division I transfers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins addressed the media for the first time this summer.

He said there is no update on whether Miles “Deuce” McBride and Sean McNeil will return to school or remain in the upcoming NBA Draft. Huggins did mention he is excited to see the team’s three Division I transfers in action.

Old Dominion guard Malik Curry, Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan and DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap are set to join this year’s squad.

