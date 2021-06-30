WVU women’s soccer player Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel steps up to the big league

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel signed to play professional soccer with Tigres Unal Femenil.

Ferrer-vanGinkel earned many honors during her 66-game stint at West Virginia. She became an All-Big 12 First-Team Honoree, starting in 37 matches, and helped WVU qualify for its 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers stand-out senior will be joining the top tier of Mexican Women’s Soccer and becomes the 30th professional player in program history.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.