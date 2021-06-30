Advertisement

WVU women’s soccer player Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel steps up to the big league

Ferrer-vanGinkel signs contract to play with Tigres Unal Femenil
Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel
Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel signed to play professional soccer with Tigres Unal Femenil.

Ferrer-vanGinkel earned many honors during her 66-game stint at West Virginia. She became an All-Big 12 First-Team Honoree, starting in 37 matches, and helped WVU qualify for its 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers stand-out senior will be joining the top tier of Mexican Women’s Soccer and becomes the 30th professional player in program history.

