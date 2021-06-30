WVU’s Doanes and McCormick enter NCAA transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU first baseman Matt McCormick and second baseman Tyler Doanes have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Doanes played for the Mountaineers for four years, making 140 starts and had a career .289 batting average. He was named All-Big 12 Honorable mention as a sophomore in 2019. Doanes has one year of eligibility remaining.

McCormick suited up for WVU for the past two years, making 64 starts. He hit .299 and 10 home runs.

