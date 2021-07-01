Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 1st, 2021

Temperatures fall and raindrops do too.
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We kick off the day with some early morning thunderstorms, and they continue to roll through during much of the day. Temperatures will rise into the mid-70s as that cold front clears us and drops our highs.

We start to dry out slightly on Friday, but our temperatures remain in the low 70s, so it should feel much nicer outside. There’s still a chance for some afternoon scattered sprinkles, but overall, it’ll be a much drier day than today. Saturday looks beautiful with the exception of a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms and rain, with drier conditions and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Sunday looks dry and gorgeous, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll still see a few clouds rolling by, but it should be a dry day. By the start of next week, we will be back in the 80s with dry blue skies. Although we could catch a few sprinkles on Saturday afternoon, the holiday weekend looks absolutely gorgeous, with perfect conditions for staying outside on Sunday and on Monday.

Today: We continue to cool down as clouds and rain remain in the area. High: 72.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 50s but we begin to dry out. Low: 58.

Friday: We stay cool and see a much drier day. High: 75.

Saturday: We continue to warm back up, with a chance for some afternoon storms. High: 76.

